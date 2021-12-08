Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will post sales of $112.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.00 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $101.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $392.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.20 million to $392.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $397.05 million, with estimates ranging from $392.09 million to $402.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTG opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

