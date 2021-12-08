Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Computer Task Group stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $133.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

