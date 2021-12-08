Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.35. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 142,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

