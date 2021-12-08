Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,586 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,818 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,015,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,274 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $148,532,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $78,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.25 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.