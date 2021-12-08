Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,267 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $78.39 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.64 and a 200 day moving average of $114.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

