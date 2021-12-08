Concorde Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $86,000.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $58.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

