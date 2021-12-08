Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,440 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Copart by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $150.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.90. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

