Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $659.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
Conn’s Company Profile
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
Featured Story: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.