ConocoPhillips to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the energy producer on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

ConocoPhillips has raised its dividend by 59.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. ConocoPhillips has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $8.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

COP stock opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.26. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on COP. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ConocoPhillips stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of ConocoPhillips worth $548,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

