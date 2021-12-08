Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) VP Sells $116,732.95 in Stock

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average is $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $82.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emfo LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

