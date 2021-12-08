Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,302,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,815,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,043.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $233.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.46 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

