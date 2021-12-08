Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Core & Main stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.99. 24,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.16. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $31.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNM. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth $5,340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth $1,538,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth $710,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

