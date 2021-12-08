Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.08.

NYSE:COTY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. 36,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,315,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,040,088 shares of company stock valued at $419,922,138 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

