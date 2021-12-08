Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BASE opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.79. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

BASE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

