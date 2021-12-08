Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.
BASE opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.79. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $52.26.
BASE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
