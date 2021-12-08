Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock Price Down 5.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $42.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Couchbase traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 19,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 490,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $531,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Couchbase Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.