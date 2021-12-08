Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 536.50 ($7.11).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.43) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 585 ($7.76) to GBX 520 ($6.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.37) to GBX 510 ($6.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.23) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, insider John W. Martin acquired 47,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £199,920.27 ($265,111.09).

Shares of Countryside Properties stock opened at GBX 461 ($6.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 474.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 502.20. Countryside Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 392.80 ($5.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.68). The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -271.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

