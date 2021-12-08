Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $280.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.64.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.17. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $162.41 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 49.7% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,238,000 after purchasing an additional 111,759 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $7,037,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $440,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.