Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $325.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COUP. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.17. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $162.41 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total transaction of $83,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 49.7% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,238,000 after acquiring an additional 111,759 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,037,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,425,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

