Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $315.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $162.41 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.17. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $220,670.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total transaction of $12,167,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 10.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 99.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 36.2% during the third quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

