Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on 1COV. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($68.54) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on Covestro in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €68.62 ($77.10).

Shares of 1COV opened at €52.50 ($58.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion and a PE ratio of 6.06. Covestro has a 1 year low of €45.50 ($51.12) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($71.06).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

