Cowa LLC Acquires 311 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.8% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,676,000 after acquiring an additional 536,533 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after acquiring an additional 797,150 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,611. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.