Cowa LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,265,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,486,000 after buying an additional 138,894 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.65. 1,281,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.61.

