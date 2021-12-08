Cowa LLC Buys New Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

AR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. 38,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,470,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 4.39.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

