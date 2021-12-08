Cowa LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cowa LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,187,424. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

