Cowa LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cowa LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 3.7% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.3% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.81. The company had a trading volume of 38,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,847. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.90. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $297.42 and a 12-month high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.