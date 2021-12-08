Cowen Upgrades Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) to “Market Perform”

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $500.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $400.00. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $782.40.

NYSE:SAM opened at $497.06 on Monday. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $435.12 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $493.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $689.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The firm had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after buying an additional 200,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,696,000 after buying an additional 41,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

