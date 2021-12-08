Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded by Tudor Pickering to Buy

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Shares of CPG opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $5.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $673.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

