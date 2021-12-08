Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s current price.

CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.75 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.25.

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$6.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 1.72. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.72 and a 52-week high of C$6.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.3200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

