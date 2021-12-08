Critical Analysis: Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) vs. OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) and OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Evolus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of OPKO Health shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Evolus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of OPKO Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evolus and OPKO Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolus 1 2 5 0 2.50 OPKO Health 0 0 3 0 3.00

Evolus currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 169.57%. OPKO Health has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.85%. Given Evolus’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Evolus is more favorable than OPKO Health.

Profitability

This table compares Evolus and OPKO Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolus -162.78% -145.33% -27.23% OPKO Health 4.06% 4.42% 3.09%

Volatility & Risk

Evolus has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OPKO Health has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evolus and OPKO Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolus $56.54 million 5.65 -$163.01 million ($3.78) -1.52 OPKO Health $1.44 billion 1.85 $30.59 million $0.11 35.46

OPKO Health has higher revenue and earnings than Evolus. Evolus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OPKO Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OPKO Health beats Evolus on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes comprises pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel, and Spain and pharmaceutical research and development operations. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

