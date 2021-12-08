Critical Review: Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) versus Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) and Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hercules Capital has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Hercules Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hercules Capital $287.26 million 6.73 $227.26 million $2.71 6.15

Hercules Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Dividends

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Hercules Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Hercules Capital pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hercules Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hercules Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Hercules Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Hercules Capital 0 0 6 0 3.00

Hercules Capital has a consensus target price of $18.13, indicating a potential upside of 8.73%. Given Hercules Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hercules Capital is more favorable than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Hercules Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Hercules Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Hercules Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Hercules Capital 113.31% 11.45% 5.74%

Summary

Hercules Capital beats Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes. Its investments include airport revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, hospital revenue bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, and short term investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Municipal Bond Index and Lipper CE General & Insured Municipal Debt Funds (Leveraged) Average. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund was formed on February 26, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives. Recognized as the industry leader, Hercules understands the flexibility these types of companies need and has the experience to work closely with them, even through challenging times, to help them reach critical milestones. Hercules’ deep sector expertise, geographic presence and its strong capital base have made Hercules the lender of choice for more than 480 innovative companies.

