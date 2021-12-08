Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRON. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.60. 2,149,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,372. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cronos Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

