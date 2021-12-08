Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 42,151 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 985.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,430 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,151 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Popular worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Popular by 1.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Popular by 18.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Popular during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Popular by 115.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 41,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

BPOP stock opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.12. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $87.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.78.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.