Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

CP opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

