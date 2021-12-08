Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 138.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after buying an additional 468,358 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $44,250,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 7.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,200,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,679,000 after buying an additional 274,353 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chubb by 26.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,189,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,080,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $188.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $197.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.