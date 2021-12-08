CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.190-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $406.50 million-$412.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.95 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.570-$0.590 EPS.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $4.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.87. 207,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,762,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.51. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $162.89 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.96.

In other news, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $1,101,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

