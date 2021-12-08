Crypton Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,651.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Crypton has a market cap of $6.45 million and $6,651.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypton has traded up 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058245 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

CRP is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 5,329,066 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.