Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EPD opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.