Csenge Advisory Group Invests $53,000 in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 115,613 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,591 shares of company stock worth $89,264. Insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.32. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

