Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $201,000 Investment in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 40,021 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $159.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.24. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.51. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $122.99 and a 12 month high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

