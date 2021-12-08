Csenge Advisory Group Trims Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG stock opened at $115.59 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $2,739,457. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

