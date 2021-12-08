Culbertson A N & Co Inc Buys 1,440 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,211 shares of company stock worth $4,649,115 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.24. 16,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $183.73. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

