Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $811,000 Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 12.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTB stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.54. 5,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,156. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.89 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.61.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.