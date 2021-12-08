Culbertson A N & Co Inc Purchases 1,700 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $389,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after buying an additional 243,758 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 265,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,157,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $320.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,076. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.25.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.