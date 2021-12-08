Culbertson A N & Co Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $248,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

VOE traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,652. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $151.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

