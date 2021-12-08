CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $92.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

