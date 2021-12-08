Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) vs. Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) Head to Head Review

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cyclo Therapeutics and Pledge Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cyclo Therapeutics
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Pledge Petroleum
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Institutional & Insider Ownership
4.1% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Pledge Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclo Therapeutics
|-1,236.82%
|-130.26%
|-98.31%
|Pledge Petroleum
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Volatility and Risk
Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pledge Petroleum has a beta of -9.72, indicating that its stock price is 1,072% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Pledge Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclo Therapeutics
|$900,000.00
|33.78
|-$8.94 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Pledge Petroleum
|N/A
|N/A
|-$30,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
Pledge Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.
Summary
Cyclo Therapeutics beats Pledge Petroleum on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Cyclo Therapeutics
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.
About Pledge Petroleum
Pledge Petroleum Corp. operates as a renewable fuels company, which intends to conduct business in the sourcing and implementation of renewable energy technology. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Maryville, TN.
