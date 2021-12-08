Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) vs. Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) Head to Head Review

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cyclo Therapeutics and Pledge Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pledge Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cyclo Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 239.70%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Pledge Petroleum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Pledge Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -1,236.82% -130.26% -98.31% Pledge Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pledge Petroleum has a beta of -9.72, indicating that its stock price is 1,072% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Pledge Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $900,000.00 33.78 -$8.94 million N/A N/A Pledge Petroleum N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Pledge Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Summary

Cyclo Therapeutics beats Pledge Petroleum on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

About Pledge Petroleum

Pledge Petroleum Corp. operates as a renewable fuels company, which intends to conduct business in the sourcing and implementation of renewable energy technology. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Maryville, TN.

