D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $4.52 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,198.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 204,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 188,946 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 247,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 12,784 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

