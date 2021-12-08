D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $810,000 Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monro in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Monro by 22.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Monro by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Monro in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.80%.

In other news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

