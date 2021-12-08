D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 539 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,301 shares of company stock worth $41,365,177. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $118.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $227.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.14 and a 200 day moving average of $105.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

