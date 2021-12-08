D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 643 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,861 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SEA by 87.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

SE opened at $252.14 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $178.80 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.20. The firm has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a PE ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 1.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 55.96% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.80.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.